Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,621 Covid-19 cases, 1,605 recoveries, 0 deaths

Over 168 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 3:03 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 3:27 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,621 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,665 recoveries and 0 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,187.

The new cases were detected through 325,016 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 23 are 933,688, while total recoveries stand at 914,192. The death toll now stands at 2,309.

In a survey, residents of the UAE and Saudi Arabia were found to be the most frequent cleaners worldwide, with 82 per cent in UAE and 84 per cent in Saudi Arabia deep cleaning their homes more than once a month compared to the global average of 71 per cent.

The findings also showed that respondents want to ensure their homes remain a clean and healthy space as many continue to be concerned about the cleanliness of their homes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged all Haj pilgrims and the wider community to follow necessary health instructions and precautions that need to be taken before and during travel.

The authority has also insisted to take basic and optional vaccinations including Covid-19 vaccines before leaving to Saudi Arabia for Haj.

Internationally, nearly 1 in 5 American adults who reported having Covid-19 in the past are still having symptoms of long Covid, according to survey data collected in the first two weeks of June, US health officials said on Wednesday.

Overall, 1 in 13 adults in the United States have long Covid symptoms lasting for three months or more after first contracting the disease, and which they did not have before the infection, the data showed.