Coronavirus: UAE reports 160 Covid-19 cases, 97 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,206

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 8:42 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 160 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 97 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 18,125 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 12 is 1,053,746 while total recoveries stand at 1,036,191. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,466,695 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

