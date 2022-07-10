Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,592 Covid-19 cases, 1,731 recoveries, 1 death

Over 171.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,592 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,731 recoveries and one death.
Total active cases stand at 17,245.
The new cases were detected through 199,841 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 10 are 962,937, while total recoveries stand at 943,368. The death toll now stands at 2,324.
Over 172.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Nurses and medical staff, the unsung heroes of the UAE’s Covid-19 fight, were surprised to find their two-year validity of Emirates ID was extended to 10 years. Receiving the prestigious Golden Visa has become an unforgettable and cherished moment of their lives. It was in November last year that a government directive was announced to grant Golden Visas to frontline workers and their families.
On the day of Eid Al Adha, nurses shared their joyous moments with Khaleej Times.
Rani Elsa Oommen, chief nursing officer at VPS Healthcare, turned emotional seeing the 10-year visa status on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship app. She led the Group’s nursing taskforce throughout the pandemic and has heart-wrenching stories to tell how her team toiled round-the-clock to contain an outbreak of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, Philippines' President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has tested positive for Covid-19, Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles said Friday. Angeles told a press conference that Marcos, 64, has tested positive in an antigen test for Covid-19.
"He has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay," she said.
Angeles said the presidential management staff is currently informing those in close contact with Marcos to observe their symptoms per the protocol.
