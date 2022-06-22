Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,592 Covid-19 cases, 1,361 recoveries, no deaths

Over 167.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 2:20 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 2:27 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,592 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,361 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,171.

The new cases were detected through 318,906 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 22 are 932,067, while total recoveries stand at 912,587. The death toll now stands at 2,309.

Over 167.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The US has begun distributing Covid vaccines for children as young as six months around the country.

US regulators authorised Moderna Inc’s two-dose vaccine for children aged six months to five years and the Pfizer-BioNTech three-shot regimen for children aged six months to four years late last week.

India reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, while active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The latest updates pushed the country’s overall Covid numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases rose by 2,374 from Tuesday, and now constitute 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said.

The country’s Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,27,25,055. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official said. Thackeray’s antigen test came out positive, the official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The 61-year-old CM attended the weekly cabinet meeting virtually.