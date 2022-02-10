Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,588 Covid-19 cases, 2,301 recoveries, 5 deaths

Over 129.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,588 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,301 recoveries and five deaths.

Total active cases stand at 68,205.

The new cases were detected through 527,913 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 10 are 864,102, while total recoveries stand at 793,619. The death toll now stands at 2,278.

The Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management Wednesday announced the gradually lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions in the Emirate.

In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s decisions, all activities, events and social gatherings in Dubai can gradually return to full capacity by February 15.

The authorities expressed their appreciation to the community for maintaining precautionary measures. However, they stressed the need for the people to continue adhering to all preventive measures, including wearing of face masks.

Meanwhile, global Covid-19 cases surpassed 400 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the highly contagious Omicron variant dominates the outbreak, pushing health systems in several countries to the brink of capacity.

The Omicron variant, which is dominating the surge around the world, accounts for almost all new cases reported daily. While cases have begun to level off in many countries, more than 2 million cases are still being reported on average each day, according to a Reuters analysis. Deaths, which tend to lag cases, have increased by 70% per cent in the last five weeks based on the seven-day average.

The head of the World Health Organization insisted Wednesday that "Covid isn't finished with us," appealing for more support to fight the pandemic after his agency reported that new infections fell but virus deaths rose worldwide over the past week.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, launching a new $23 billion campaign to fund WHO's efforts to lead a fair rollout of Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines around the world, cautioned that "diseases know no borders" and the highly-transmissible omicron variant has shown that "any feeling of safety can change in a moment."

WHO's weekly epidemiological report, released late Tuesday, showed that case counts fell 17% worldwide over the last week — including a 50% decline in the United States — while deaths globally rose 7%.