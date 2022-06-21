Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,556 Covid-19 cases, 1,490 recoveries, no deaths

Over 167.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,556 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,490 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 16,940.

The new cases were detected through 275,317 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 20 are 930,475, while total recoveries stand at 911,226. The death toll now stands at 2,309.

India has seen a marginal decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, with 9,923 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday recorded 12,781 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 7,293 recoveries at the rate of 98.61 per cent in the last 24 hours, with which the total number of recoveries from the infection has risen to 42,715,193.

Meanwhile, the world's biggest gambling hub, Macau, began its second day of mass Covid-19 testing on Monday after dozens of locally transmitted cases were discovered over the weekend, with most businesses shut but casinos remaining open.

The testing of Macau's roughly 600,000 residents is expected to end on Tuesday as the Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony adheres to China's "zero Covid" policy aiming to eradicate all outbreaks at just about any cost.

Most residents are asked to stay home, restaurants will be shut for dine-in and border restrictions have been tightened, meaning casino revenue is likely to be close to zero for at least a week and likely the coming weeks, analysts said.

Macau's government relies on casinos for over 80 per cent of its income, with most of the population employed directly or indirectly by the casino industry.