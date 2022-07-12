Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,554 Covid-19 cases, 1,288 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 17,549

By Web Desk Published: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 3:30 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 3:35 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,554 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,288 recoveries and 0 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 123,037 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 12 are 966,075, while total recoveries stand at 946,202. The death toll now stands at 2,324.

Over 172.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Italy will soon start its campaign to administer a second Covid-19 booster to everyone aged over 60, the health minister said on Monday, after receiving a green light from European Union health agencies.

The European recommendation came on Monday amid a new rise in infections and hospitalisations across Europe and was expected to facilitate national decisions to speed up vaccination campaigns, which have been slowing in recent months.

Italy saw coronavirus cases rise in July. The number of daily infections last week surpassed 100,000 for the first time since February and hospital admissions are also seen increasing.

On the other hand, pharmaceutical giant, Moderna Inc, said it was advancing two Omicron vaccine candidates for the fall, one designed against the BA.1 variant and another against the BA.4 and BA.5.

Decision to develop the bivalent vaccines was based on different market preferences for shots against the subvariants.

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States.

Scientists say the variant – called BA.2.75 – may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5.