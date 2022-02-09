Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,538 Covid-19 cases, 2,457 recoveries, 4 deaths

Over 129.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,538 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,457 recoveries and four deaths.

Total active cases stand at 68,923.

The new cases were detected through 477,945 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 19 are 862,514, while total recoveries stand at 791,318. The death toll now stands at 2,273.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has transported over 100,000 suspected cases of Covid-19 through taxis to healthcare facilities since the outbreak of the disease as part of its initiative to support the government against the pandemic.

To further strengthen the government's efforts against the pandemic, the Authority continues this service in cooperation with the local health authority.

Mehailah Al Zahmi, Director of Customer Happiness Department at Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, said 100,000 suspected coronavirus cases were transferred by taxis to hospitals in coordination with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to ensure the safety of the other community members.

It’s too early to know for sure, but many doctors believe it’s possible to have long-term effects from the omicron variant of the virus.

Long Covid is usually diagnosed many weeks after a bout with Covid-19. Any long-lasting effects typically appear about 90 days after symptoms of the initial infection go away, Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said this week.

Overall, some estimates suggest more than a third of Covid-19 survivors will develop some symptoms of long Covid. Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety and other problems. The lingering illness is more likely if you’ve been hospitalized with Covid-19, but research shows it can happen even after a mild infection.

Internationally, Mumbai based innovation-driven global pharma company Glenmark has launched Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) in India, in partnership with SaNOtize, for treatment of adult patients suffering from Covid-19.

Glenmark received manufacturing and marketing approval from India’s drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India, for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray as part of the accelerated approval process.