Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,532 Covid-19 cases, 1,591 recoveries, no deaths

Over 167.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 2:47 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 2:52 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,532 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,591 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 167.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Total active cases stand at 16,874.

The new cases were detected through 247,059 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 20 are 928,919, while total recoveries stand at 909,736. The death toll now stands at 2,309.

The world's biggest gambling hub, Macau, began its second day of mass Covid-19 testing on Monday after dozens of locally transmitted cases were discovered over the weekend, with most businesses shut but casinos remaining open.

The testing of Macau's roughly 600,000 residents is expected to end on Tuesday as the Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony adheres to China's "zero Covid" policy aiming to eradicate all outbreaks at just about any cost.

Most residents are asked to stay home, restaurants will be shut for dine-in and border restrictions have been tightened, meaning casino revenue is likely to be close to zero for at least a week and likely the coming weeks, analysts said.

Macau's government relies on casinos for over 80 per cent of its income, with most of the population employed directly or indirectly by the casino industry.

US health advisers on Saturday recommended Covid-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.

The advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that coronavirus vaccines should be made available to children as young as 6 months, offering protection from hospitalizations, deaths and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood.

“We’ve taken a major step forward today,” said Dr. Oliver Brooks, one of the members of the advisory panel.