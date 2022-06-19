Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,489 Covid-19 cases, 1,568 recoveries, 1 death

Over 166.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 2:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,489 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,568 recoveries and 1 death.

Over 166.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 16,933.

The new cases were detected through 324,266 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 19 are 927,387, while total recoveries stand at 918,145. The death toll now stands at 2,309.

US health advisers on Saturday recommended Covid-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.

The advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that coronavirus vaccines should be made available to children as young as 6 months, offering protection from hospitalizations, deaths and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood.

“We’ve taken a major step forward today,” said Dr. Oliver Brooks, one of the members of the advisory panel.

Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 13,000-mark for the first time after more than three months, with the country reporting 13,216 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

After a gap of three months, the country witnessed an uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases as the country has been crossing the 12,000- mark for the past two days. India logged 12,213 cases on Thursday, followed by 12,847 cases on Friday.