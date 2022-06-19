Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,489 Covid-19 cases, 1,568 recoveries, 1 death

Biden's chief medical adviser is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots
coronavirus3 days ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,489 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,568 recoveries and 1 death.
Over 166.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Total active cases stand at 16,933.
The new cases were detected through 324,266 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on June 19 are 927,387, while total recoveries stand at 918,145. The death toll now stands at 2,309.
US health advisers on Saturday recommended Covid-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.
The advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that coronavirus vaccines should be made available to children as young as 6 months, offering protection from hospitalizations, deaths and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood.
“We’ve taken a major step forward today,” said Dr. Oliver Brooks, one of the members of the advisory panel.
Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 13,000-mark for the first time after more than three months, with the country reporting 13,216 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.
After a gap of three months, the country witnessed an uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases as the country has been crossing the 12,000- mark for the past two days. India logged 12,213 cases on Thursday, followed by 12,847 cases on Friday.
Biden's chief medical adviser is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots
coronavirus3 days ago
Testing centres across the country witness surge in numbers
coronavirus3 days ago
Over 165.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus4 days ago
On AlHosn app, the test was previously valid for 30 days, which has now been reduced to 14
coronavirus4 days ago
Visas for tourism and private purposes continue to remain suspended
coronavirus4 days ago
Doctors attribute the rise in cases to casual attitudes towards protocols
coronavirus4 days ago
Total active cases stand at 16,442
coronavirus5 days ago
A number of practices are posing risks to the community and public health
coronavirus5 days ago