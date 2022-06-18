Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,464 Covid-19 cases, 1,401 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 166.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,464 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,401 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,013.

The new cases were detected through 324,877 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 18 are 925,898, while total recoveries stand at 906,577. The death toll now stands at 2,308.

The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorisation on Friday for the use of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines in the youngest children, the final age group awaiting immunisation in most countries.

The agency authorised Moderna’s two-dose vaccine for children aged six months to five years, and three doses of Pfizer’s shots for those between six months and four years old.

“Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to six months of age,” Food and Drug Administration chief Robert Califf said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the UAE has led authorities to reimpose curbs that had earlier been lifted.

Green pass validity on the Al Hosn app has now been reduced from 30 days to 14 days. So, residents that are fully vaccinated will receive a 14-day Green Pass once they test negative.

Residents are urged to follow all imposed Covid-safety rules.