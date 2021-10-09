Coronavirus: UAE reports 146 Covid-19 cases; 188 recoveries and 2 deaths

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus17 hours ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 146 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 188 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 308,740 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on October 9 are 737,655 while total recoveries stand at 730,922. The death toll now stands at 2,113.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: No quarantine in Abu Dhabi for travellers from 82 countries
>> Covid-19: India records highest-ever recovery rate at 97.98%
As schools reopened fully for in-person learning on October 3, educators across Dubai expressed their elation about the pleasant change. Their top priority is ensuring a smooth continuation of teaching and learning in the post-Covid recovery phase.
More than 75 per cent of students returned to campus at the start of the new term, but now, all students must attend in-person classes unless they fall under the exception categories outlined by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
Meanwhile, cases of depression and anxiety surged by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic, especially among women and young adults, a major study showed on Saturday.
In the first worldwide estimate of the mental health impact of Covid-19, researchers estimated that 2020 saw an additional 52 million people suffer from major depressive disorder, and an additional 76 million cases of anxiety.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus17 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus19 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago