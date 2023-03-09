Coronavirus: UAE reports 145 Covid-19 cases, 96 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,934

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:37 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 145 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 96 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,934.

The new cases were detected through 21,383 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 9 is 1,053,213 while total recoveries stand at 1,035,930. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,406,132 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ: