Coronavirus: UAE reports 142 Covid-19 cases, 71 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 12:27 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 12:28 AM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 142 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 71 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,885.

The new cases were detected through 22,443 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 82 is 1,053,068 while total recoveries stand at 1,035,834. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,384,754 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

