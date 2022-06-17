Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,433 Covid-19 cases, 1,486 recoveries, 0 deaths

Over 166.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 5:02 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 5:12 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,433 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,486 recoveries and 0 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 16,952.

Over 166.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 382,308 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 17 are 924,434, while total recoveries stand at 905,176. The death toll now stands at 2,306.

ALSO READ:

Some schools and several students have switched to distance learning as daily cases for Covid-19 continue to rise in the UAE.

Head teachers highlight they have observed a surge in cases in the recent past and have been adhering to all Covid-19 protocols as laid down by the respective emirates.

Institutions are offering distance and hybrid learning options not only to all its Covid positive pupils but to even students who are identified as close contacts.

On the international front however, Thailand announced on Friday it would abandon its much-criticised pre-registration process for foreign visitors and no longer require face masks to be worn in public, responding to a slower Covid-19 spread.

The “Thailand Pass” system, where foreign tourists must seek prior approval from Thai authorities, will be halted from July 1, Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan told reporters, removing one of the country’s last remaining travel curbs.

Globally, after five weeks of declining coronavirus deaths, the number of fatalities reported increased by 4% last week, according to the World Health Organization.

In its weekly assessment of the pandemic issued on Thursday, the UN health agency said there were 8,700 Covid-19 deaths last week, with a 21% jump in the Americas and a 17% increase in the Western Pacific.