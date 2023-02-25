Coronavirus: UAE reports 143 Covid-19 cases, 64 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,484

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 8:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 143 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 64 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,484.

The new cases were detected through 22,928 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 25 is 1,051,732 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,899. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 124,943,989 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

