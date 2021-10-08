Coronavirus: UAE reports 136 Covid-19 cases; 204 recoveries and 2 deaths

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 136 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 204 recoveries and 2 deaths.
More than 86 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
Abu Dhabi announced an updated green list of countries, regions and territories on Thursday.
The new list will come into effect from Friday morning. Travellers from these countries can directly enter the Emirate of Abu Dhabi without the need to quarantine, it was announced on Thursday.
Covid-19 cases have been dipping well below 200 over the last three days, and the UAE is slowly restoring normalcy. Students are back in schools, employees have returned to offices and residents are vacationing once again.
