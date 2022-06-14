Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,356 Covid-19 cases, 1,066 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 16,442

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,356 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,066 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 16,442.

Over 165.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 239,305 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 14 are 920,171, while total recoveries stand at 901,424. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

Daily Covid-19 cases in the UAE have increased by 100 per cent in a week, and hospitalisation rates have also gone up. In view of the spike in positive cases, authorities held a special media briefing where they announced the reduction of the validity of the Green Pass on the AlHosn app. Fully vaccinated residents will get a 14-day Green Pass after receiving a negative Covid-19 PCR test result.

Daily infections rose from nearly 450 at the beginning of June 2022 to over 1,300 on June 13.

The NCEMA spokesperson highlighted the reasons for the increase in cases. “We monitored a number of practices that pose risks to the community and public health,” the official said.

A “small group” of Covid-infected cases violated the isolation protocol. This disregard to the protocol threatens the safety of everyone in the community. Official also warned that some residents did not isolate at home despite testing positive for Covid-19 and those who do not complete their isolation period will be held legally accountable.

Wearing masks in indoor public spaces (like malls) is still mandatory in the country. It was pointed out that negligence in following Covid safety measures has led to the spike in daily cases.

The spokesperson also warned of a Dh3,000 fine for violating the indoor-mask rule.