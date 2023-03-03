Coronavirus: UAE reports 135 Covid-19 cases, 59 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,609

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 11:32 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 135 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 59 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,609.

The new cases were detected through 21,564 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 3 is 1,052,382 while total recoveries stand at 1,035,424. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,288,108 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

