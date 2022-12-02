Total active cases stand at 18,466
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 135 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 225 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 197.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Anger and frustration with China's hardline pandemic response spilled onto the streets last weekend in widespread demonstrations not seen in decades.
China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother the rallies, deploying a heavy police presence while boosting online censorship and surveillance of the population.
A number of cities have now begun loosening Covid restrictions, such as moving away from daily mass testing – a tedious mainstay of life under Beijing's stringent zero-Covid policy.
Signs have emerged of a possible shift in the policy of sending positive cases to central quarantine facilities.
An analysis by state-run newspaper People's Daily on Friday quoted a number of health experts supporting local government moves to allow patients to quarantine at home, which would be a marked departure from current rules.
