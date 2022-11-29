Coronavirus: UAE reports 131 Covid-19 cases, 229 recoveries, no deaths

Over 197.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 2:11 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 131 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 229 recoveries and no deaths.

There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading in various regions globally, as Covid-19 led to a steady decline in vaccination coverage and weakened surveillance of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US public health agency said on Wednesday.

Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses, and is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. However, it requires 95 per cent vaccine coverage to prevent outbreaks among populations.

A record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021 due to hurdles created by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a joint report by the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, Australia's most populous state scrapped 33,000 fines issued for breaking Covid-19 rules Tuesday, after a top court ruled they were invalid.

New South Wales authorities were forced to retract more than half their pandemic-era fines, which were found to be too vague in describing the offence.

Revenue NSW said that because of the "technical" breach it would withdraw "fail to comply" penalties believed to be worth tens of millions of dollars. "Fail to comply" fines were issued for a range of alleged offences from carpooling to public gathering.

