Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,298 Covid-19 cases, 1,157 recoveries, no deaths

Over 176 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 2:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,298 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,157 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,164.

The new cases were detected through 157,949 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE on July 25 are 984,267, while total recoveries stand at 963,771. The death toll now stands at 2,332.

President Joe Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, is improving in health and none of his 17 identified close contacts have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, White House Covid coordinator Ashish Jha said on Sunday.

Jha told ABC News that Biden "had a great day yesterday, was feeling well," and that Biden's close contacts were continuing to follow the protocols of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden, 79, had experienced mild symptoms, according to the White House. His diagnosis came as a highly contagious subvariant of the coronavirus drives a new wave of cases in the United States.

Jha told Fox on Sunday morning that Biden likely has that BA5 variant.

The White House has sought to underscore Biden's ability to work through his illness. On Thursday it released a video of him reassuring Americans he was doing fine, and on Friday he participated in virtual meetings with White House staff.

Meanwhile, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that "the United Arab Emirates, upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is determined to continue to support international humanitarian action to provide a coordinated and comprehensive health solution to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

This could be achieved by strengthening the global health system, and ensuring equitable and sustainable access to safe and effective vaccines and treatments for all without discrimination".

Al Hashimy participated in the Virtual Covid-19 Global Action Plan Foreign Ministerial Meeting, organised by Japan and the United States, with more than 30 countries and a number of specialist international organisations to discuss mechanisms for the global distribution of vaccines, and the enhancement of supply chains.

The support and protection of health care workers, and strengthening the global health security architecture were also on the agenda.

She underscored that "the UAE was one of the first countries to extend a helping hand to confront the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, placing numerous initiatives in motion, and sending thousands of tonnes of medical aid, including vaccines, personal protection equipment, ventilators and tests to nearly 140 countries.

Moreover, the UAE built and equipped field hospitals in nine countries including Palestine - Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Mauritania and Sierra Leone".