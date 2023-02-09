Coronavirus: UAE reports 127 Covid-19 cases, 103 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 7:29 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 127 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 103 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,257.

The new cases were detected through 23,468 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 8 is 1,050,127 while total recoveries stand at 1,033,522. The death toll stands at 2,348.

Over 198,834,128 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

