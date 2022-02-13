Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,266 Covid-19 cases, 2,513 recoveries, 1 death

Total active cases stand at 65,068.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,266 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,513 recoveries and one death.

The new cases were detected through 454,763 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 13 are 868,237, while total recoveries stand at 800,884. The death toll now stands at 2,513.

Vietnam will remove its Covid-19 restrictions on international passenger flights with all markets starting February 15, with no limitation on the number of flights, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Sunday.

The Southeast Asian country imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic to keep out Covid-19, with some initial success, but that dealt a blow to its burgeoning tourism sector which accounted for about 10 per cent of gross domestic product.

"Vietnam will lift restrictions on international flights starting February 15. The frequency of flights will be restored to pre-pandemic level," Tuoi Tre said, citing Dinh Viet Son, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

Vietnam has already informed its partners about that new policy and only China has not yet agreed to resume commercial flights with Vietnam, Son was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Australian police have given thousands of protesters until the end of Sunday to leave occupied areas of the country’s capital, as days-long rallies continue against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Several thousand protesters remained in place at Canberra's major showgrounds, while fewer than 100 demonstrators were gathered near the federal parliament building, an Australian Capital Territory (ACT) police spokesperson told Reuters.

No protesters in Canberra had been arrested so far on Sunday after three were detained on Saturday.

"They must be out by today," the police spokesperson said, declining to say what action authorities would take if protesters refused to comply with demands to leave.