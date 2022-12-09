Coronavirus: UAE reports 122 Covid-19 cases, 205 recoveries, no deaths

We are much closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, but we're not there yet, says chief
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 122 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 205 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 197.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Total active cases stand at 17,105.
The new cases were detected through 26,024 daily tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 9 are 1,045,285, while total recoveries stand at 1,025,832. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
