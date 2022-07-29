Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,216 Covid-19 cases, 1,159 recoveries, no deaths

Joe Biden's health improving, no close contacts tested positive for Covid, White House says
The US President experienced mild symptoms
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,216 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,159 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 176.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Total active cases stand at 18,677.
The new cases were detected through 313,381 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 29 are 989,220, while total recoveries stand at 968,209. The death toll now stands at 2,334.
A drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Fujairah has been closed due to prevailing weather conditions. The Fujairah Police posted a notice on Twitter, announcing the centre's temporary closure for the day.
Heavy rains have lashed six emirates as cloudy conditions persisted throughout the country.
Internationally, China’s leaders effectively acknowledged that the struggling economy wouldn't hit its official 5.5 per cent growth target this year, and said on Thursday they would try to prop up sagging consumer demand but mostly stick to strict anti-Covid-19 tactics that disrupted manufacturing and trade.
The announcement after a Communist Party planning meeting reflected the high cost that President Xi Jinping’s government has been willing to incur to stop the virus in a politically-sensitive year, when Xi is widely expected to try and extend his term in power.
Meanwhile, North Korea held a large mask-free public event for the first time since declaring a Covid-19 emergency in May, honouring veterans of the 1950-53 Korean war just days after saying its coronavirus crisis was nearly over.
Photos released by state media on Wednesday showed thousands of participants at the annual ceremony without masks, including senior ruling Workers' Party officials and elderly uniformed veterans.
