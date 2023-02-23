Coronavirus: UAE reports 121 Covid-19 cases, 103 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,377

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 7:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 121 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 103 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,377.

The new cases were detected through 21,989 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 22 is 1,051,457 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,731. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,126,406 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

