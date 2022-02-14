Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,191 Covid-19 cases, 2,713 recoveries, 2 deaths

Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,191 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,713 recoveries and two deaths.

131.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 63,544.

The new cases were detected through 389,858 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 14 are 869,428, while total recoveries stand at 803,597. The death toll now stands at 2,287.

Football stadiums in the UAE will now operate at 100 per cent capacity while following the AlHosn app's Green Pass protocol.

The UAE Pro League, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the UAE Football Association (UAE FA), has updated the protocol for fans' entry to the stadiums.

The updated protocols include approving the AlHosn app, Green Pass system or presenting a negative PCR test less than 96 hours prior to the game, and entry will be allowed to all fans aged 12 and above

Starting tomorrow, February 15, the UAE will ease capacity and social distance restrictions imposed after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to check the spread of the coronavirus.

On February 9, 2022, the NCEMA had announced in a briefing that the capacity of people in entertainment venues, shopping centres, restaurants and cafes, worship places and various means of transportation would be lifted from mid-February.

Businesses in the Emirates also welcomed the government's announcement to lift capacity limits at F&B venues and hopes to put behind the setbacks of the pandemic.

The industry executives noted that the reopening of the sectors would result in more MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events and family gatherings, hence generating more jobs in the country.

However, the UAE residents have been advised to explore only those venues and places which strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety and sanitisation guidelines.

Meanwhile, new regulations for travel to India have come into effect today (Monday, February 14). On February 10, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revamped its travel protocols to the country.

The new guidelines scrapped mandatory pre-travel RT-PCR test, valid for 72-hours before departure, for passengers arriving from 87 countries. However, the testing requirement would remain mandatory for all passengers travelling from UAE to India.