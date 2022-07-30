Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,180 Covid-19 cases, 1,150 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,180 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,150 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 176.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 18,707.

The new cases were detected through 218,694 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 30 are 990,400, while total recoveries stand at 969,359. The death toll now stands at 2,334.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced that Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests would now be available in pharmacies.

The first phase will allow community members to take PCR tests and for those eligible over the age of 18 to receive the Covid- 19 vaccination. The programme will later expand the offered services to include other types of vaccinations, such as the seasonal flu vaccine and various travel vaccines.

Several pharmacies have successfully completed courses certified by DoH to administer these vaccinations. After successful completion, the pharmacies receive the authorisation added to their license based on the Department's regulations and standards.

Meanwhile, Chinese vaccine firm CanSino Biologic's inhalation-based candidate elicited a better antibody response as a booster against the BA.1 Omicron sub-variant than Sinovac's shot, but the antibody level dropped in months, clinical trial data showed.

The result came as top political leaders in China called for proper tracking of virus mutation and developing of new vaccines and treatments in the country's effort to refine its Covid control strategy.

China has given about 56 per cent of its 1.41 billion population a booster dose using domestic shots, and most people were boosted with the same product as their primary series, despite growing evidence that some mix-and-max strategies would likely achieve higher antibody levels.

