Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,179 Covid-19 cases, 981 recoveries, no deaths

Over 164.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 2:23 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 2:30 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,179 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 981 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,637.

The new cases were detected through 253,991 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 11 are 916,247, while total recoveries stand at 898,305. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

Taiwan said on Saturday that the mandatory quarantine for all arrivals would be cut from 7 days to 3 days.

This is the latest relaxation of the rules to try to live with Covid-19, even as Taiwan deals with a surge of infections. Previously it cut the mandatory number of days spent in quarantine from 10 days to 7 days in May.

Taiwan has reported more than 2.7 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant. But with more than 99 per cent of the infected exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the “new Taiwan model”.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre said the new, reduced quarantine rule would start from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the US, FDA staff reviewers on Friday said Moderna Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for use in children aged 6 months to 17 years old as a committee of scientists will meet next week to vote on whether to recommend the regulator authorize the vaccine in children.

The FDA’s reviewers said in briefing documents published on Friday evening that the vaccine had generated a similar immune response in the children than that observed in adults in previous trials.

“Available data support the effectiveness of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in paediatric age groups from 6 months through 17 years of age,” the FDA staff said.

The FDA staff also said the vaccine generally had a similar side effect profile in children as seen in adults, although younger children had fevers more frequently.