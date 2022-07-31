Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,164 Covid-19 cases, 1,394 recoveries, 1 death

Over 177.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,164 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,394 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 18,476.

The new cases were detected through 227,104 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 31 are 991,564, while total recoveries stand at 970,753. The death toll now stands at 2,335.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced that Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests would now be available in pharmacies.

Covid-19 vaccines will be provided free of charge, and the PCR tests will be priced at Dh40. The initiative was rolled out on July 25.

Globally, Chinese vaccine firm CanSino Biologic's inhalation-based candidate elicited a better antibody response as a booster against the BA.1 Omicron sub-variant than Sinovac's shot, but the antibody level dropped in months, clinical trial data showed.

The result came as top political leaders in China called for proper tracking of virus mutation and developing of new vaccines and treatments in the country's effort to refine its Covid control strategy.

Meanwhile, Covid-vaccine maker AstraZeneca said Friday that profits fell sharply in the first half on ballooning costs linked to its takeover of US biotech firm Alexion.

The pharmaceutical group added that sales of its Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria slumped 49 percent in the second quarter.