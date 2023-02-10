Coronavirus: UAE reports 114 Covid-19 cases, 82 recoveries, no deaths

Updated jabs 52% more effective at preventing infections
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 114 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 82 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,289.
The new cases were detected through 22,476 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on February 10 is 1,050,241 while total recoveries stand at 1,033,604. The death toll stands at 2,348.
Over 198,856,604 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
