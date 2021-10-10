Coronavirus: UAE reports 111 Covid-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no deaths

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 111 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 191 recoveries and no deaths.
The new cases were detected through 300,887 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on October 10 are 737,766 while total recoveries stand at 731,113. The death toll now stands at 2,113.
Frontline workers in the country heaved a sigh of relief after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, declared that the UAE has overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. The UAE today recorded an 18-month low since 150 cases were reported on April 1, 2020.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi announced an updated green list of countries, regions and territories on Thursday.
The new list came into effect from Friday morning. Travellers from these countries can directly enter the Emirate of Abu Dhabi without the need to quarantine, it was announced on Thursday.
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
