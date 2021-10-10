Coronavirus: UAE reports 111 Covid-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no deaths

Dubai - The new cases were detected through 300,887 additional tests.

By Web Report Published: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 2:02 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 2:35 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 111 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 191 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 300,887 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 10 are 737,766 while total recoveries stand at 731,113. The death toll now stands at 2,113.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Russia hits new virus death record as autumn surge persists

>> Covid-19: Singapore expands quarantine-free travel, eyes 'new normal'

Frontline workers in the country heaved a sigh of relief after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, declared that the UAE has overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. The UAE today recorded an 18-month low since 150 cases were reported on April 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi announced an updated green list of countries, regions and territories on Thursday.

The new list came into effect from Friday morning. Travellers from these countries can directly enter the Emirate of Abu Dhabi without the need to quarantine, it was announced on Thursday.