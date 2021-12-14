Coronavirus: UAE reports 110 Covid-19 cases, 82 recoveries, no deaths

Over 105.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 110 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 82 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 321,306 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 14 are 743,004, while total recoveries stand at 738,049. The death toll now stands at 2,151.

Indian actress Kareena Kapoor and her close friend Amrita Arora test positive for for Covid-19.

Both have mild symptoms and the Mumbai civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation - has asked them to remain in home quarantine.

Both are doubly vaccinated and had attended a few public events with celebrities before they tested positive.

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday, that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading swiftly and will become the dominant variant in the British capital in the next 48 hours.

From Wednesday, subject to parliament’s approval on Tuesday, Britons will need to show a negative lateral flow test to enter nightclubs and large events, with an exemption for those who are double vaccinated.

This restriction is being proposed in the wake of news of the first patient dying of Omicron in UK.

“Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” Johnson told reporters.

“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus - I think that’s something we need to set on one side - and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population.”

The US Air Force on Monday said 27 service members had been discharged for refusing to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, the first active-duty troops believed to have been removed for declining the vaccine.

The Pentagon made the vaccine mandatory for all service members in August and the vast majority of active-duty troops have received at least one dose.

California is bringing back a statewide indoor mask mandate.

The order comes as the per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in California has jumped 47 per cent in the past two weeks.