Danish health authorities say third dose of Covid vaccine will be offered to everyone above 40 years
coronavirus18 hours ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 110 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 82 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 105.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
The new cases were detected through 321,306 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 14 are 743,004, while total recoveries stand at 738,049. The death toll now stands at 2,151.
Indian actress Kareena Kapoor and her close friend Amrita Arora test positive for for Covid-19.
Both have mild symptoms and the Mumbai civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation - has asked them to remain in home quarantine.
Both are doubly vaccinated and had attended a few public events with celebrities before they tested positive.
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday, that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading swiftly and will become the dominant variant in the British capital in the next 48 hours.
From Wednesday, subject to parliament’s approval on Tuesday, Britons will need to show a negative lateral flow test to enter nightclubs and large events, with an exemption for those who are double vaccinated.
This restriction is being proposed in the wake of news of the first patient dying of Omicron in UK.
“Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” Johnson told reporters.
“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus - I think that’s something we need to set on one side - and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population.”
ALSO READ:
The US Air Force on Monday said 27 service members had been discharged for refusing to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, the first active-duty troops believed to have been removed for declining the vaccine.
The Pentagon made the vaccine mandatory for all service members in August and the vast majority of active-duty troops have received at least one dose.
California is bringing back a statewide indoor mask mandate.
The order comes as the per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in California has jumped 47 per cent in the past two weeks.
Danish health authorities say third dose of Covid vaccine will be offered to everyone above 40 years
coronavirus18 hours ago
Country is setting record highs both in terms of new infections and hospitalisations
coronavirus19 hours ago
Airline will also have to pay same amount for passengers who did not fill out their health declaration form before boarding the flight
coronavirus20 hours ago
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Omicron coronavirus variant was spreading at a 'phenomenal rate'
coronavirus21 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.1 million
coronavirus22 hours ago
There were early signs that vaccinated and previously infected people would not build enough antibodies.
coronavirus23 hours ago
Over 104.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus23 hours ago
Authorities had begun investigating a first suspected case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus last week.
coronavirus1 day ago