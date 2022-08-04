Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,084 Covid-19 cases, 890 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 18,841

By Web Desk Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,084 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 890 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 242,117 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 4 are 995,777, while total recoveries stand at 974,601. The death toll now stands at 2,335.

Over 177.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

