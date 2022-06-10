Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,084 Covid-19 cases, 876 recoveries, no deaths

Over 164.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Fri 10 Jun 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1084 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 876 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,439.

These new cases were detected through 247,277 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on June 10 are 915,068, while total recoveries stand at 897,324. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

New analyses of seven previous studies suggest that diabetes may increase the risk of long Covid.

Researchers reviewed studies that tracked people for at least four weeks after Covid-19 recovery to see which individuals developed persistent symptoms associated with long Covid. These include brain fog, skin conditions, depression, and shortness of breath.

In a presentation on Sunday at the annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, it was in three of the studies, people with diabetes were up to four times more likely to develop long Covid compared to people without diabetes.

The researchers said diabetes appears to be "a potent risk factor" for long Covid-19.

Meanwhile, China’s commercial hub of Shanghai faces an unexpected round of mass Covid-19 testing for most residents this weekend - just 10 days after a city-wide lockdown was lifted - unsettling residents and raising concerns about the impact on business.

Shanghai officials on Thursday said seven of the city’s 16 districts would carry out PCR testing for all residents over the weekend due to the discovery of a few cases in the community, saying they wanted to prevent a renewed outbreak.

Another six districts announced similar plans later in the day. Some of the districts said residents would not be allowed to leave their homes while the testing was carried out.

“During the sampling communities will carry out ‘closed management’, there will be only entry and not exit, which will be lifted after the sampling is over,” read one notice from Changning district.

“We hope that residents ... will participate in an orderly way in the PCR testing.”