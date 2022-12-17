Coronavirus: UAE reports 108 Covid-19 cases, 172 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 2:28 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 108 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 172 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 16,399.

The new cases were detected through 24,647 additional tests

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 17 are 1,046,086, while total recoveries stand at 1,027,339. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

Over 197.62 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

As the third anniversary of the original outbreak rolls around, the WHO said the virus was here to stay, but would need managing alongside other respiratory illnesses.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the weekly Covid death toll was now around a fifth of what it was a year ago — but was still far too high.

"Last week, less than 10,000 people lost their lives. That's still 10,000 too many and there is still a lot that all countries can do to save lives," he told a press conference.

"But we have come a long way. We are hopeful that at some point next year, we will be able to say that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency."

