Coronavirus: UAE reports 106 Covid-19 cases, 70 recoveries, no deaths

Earlier, Beijing announced that it would stop issuing short-term visas for citizens from the two Asian countries
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 106 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 70 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,370.
The new cases were detected through 22,420 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on January 21 is 1,048,623 while total recoveries stand at 1,031,905. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 198,398,727 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
