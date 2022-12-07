Coronavirus: UAE reports 106 Covid-19 cases, 210 recoveries, no deaths

Over 197.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 4:36 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 106 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 210 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,267.

The new cases were detected through 26,468 daily tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 7 are 1,045,040, while total recoveries stand at 1,025,425. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

Parents who engaged with their children and adolescents during the lockdown successfully mitigated the effects of social distancing, a mental health expert said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 25th edition of the International Association for Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professions (IACAPAP) Congress in 2022, held for the first time in the UAE, Dr. Hassan Mirza, Child Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist from the Department of Behavioural Medicine at the Sultan Qaboos University Hospital in Muscat, said that these children were less likely to develop depression.

Dr. Mirza shared with attendees the results of a research that was held in Oman which aimed to study the prevalence of depressive symptoms or emotional difficulties among young people during the Covid-19 pandemic and specifically during the lockdown period.

