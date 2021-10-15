Coronavirus: UAE reports 104 Covid-19 cases, 170 recoveries, 1 death

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus16 hours ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 104 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 179 recoveries and 1 death.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated Covid-19 safety measures to attend events and exhibitions.
In a circular sent to managers of hotels, museums, cultural and entertainment venues; and event organisers, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi said the new measures came into effect from October 13.
Meanwhile, Sydney is scrapping mandatory quarantine for overseas travellers from next month, officials said Friday, signalling a faster-than-expected end to tough coronavirus restrictions.
Australia's borders have been closed for the last 19 months to prevent the spread of Covid-19, stranding tens of thousands of Australians overseas and leading critics to dub the country a "hermit state".
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
