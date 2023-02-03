Coronavirus: UAE reports 103 Covid-19 cases, 106 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,299

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 11:09 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 103 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 106 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,299.

The new cases were detected through 22,604 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 3 is 1,049,640 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,993. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,708,321 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ: