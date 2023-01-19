Coronavirus: UAE reports 102 Covid-19 cases, 95 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,655
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 102 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 95 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,347.
The new cases were detected through 23,366 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on January 19 is 1,048,377 while total recoveries stand at 1,031,682. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 24,922,054 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
