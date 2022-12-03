Coronavirus: UAE reports 101 Covid-19 cases, 215 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 17,761

By Web Desk Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 3:10 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 101 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 215 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 197.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 17,761.

The new cases were detected through 24,019 daily tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 3 are 1,044,704, while total recoveries stand at 1,024,595. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

