Coronavirus: UAE reports 101 Covid-19 cases, 214 recoveries, no deaths

Over 197.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 12:52 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 101 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 214 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 16,809.

The new cases were detected through 24,665 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 12 are 1,045,616, while total recoveries stand at 1,026,459. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

The EU's drug watchdog warned on Friday that antibody treatments for Covid are ineffective against the newest and increasingly dominant strains of the disease.

Numerous monoclonal antibodies, which are given by injection or infusion in hospital, have helped blunt the worst of the disease for at-risk or hospitalised patients.

They work by targeting the spike protein of the virus.

But the European Medicines Agency (EMA) "cautioned (they) are unlikely to be effective against emerging strains."

Lab tests showed they "are poorly effective at neutralising Omicron strains BA.4.6, BA.2.75.2 and XBB," the Amsterdam-based regulator said in a statement.

