Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,009 Covid-19 cases, 989 recoveries, 0 deaths

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 5:25 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 5:29 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,009 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 989 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,647.

The new cases were detected through 235,936 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 3 are 994,693, while total recoveries stand at 973,711. The death toll now stands at 2,335.

Over 177.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

On Wednesday, Macau's government approved of people entering the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine-- a further relaxation of stringent Covid-19 policies, as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy.

Authorities reopened public services and entertainment facilities in Macau on Tuesday.

People leaving the region for Zhuhai must have a certificate that shows a negative Covid-19 test within the past 24 hours, and must take further two tests within three days of arriving in the Chinese city, the government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, there is a petition circulating to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the US Open but the Serbian appears likely to miss the entire North American hardcourt swing barring a sudden change in Covid-19 protocols in the United States and Canada.

Djokovic has refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine yet the 21-times Grand Slam winner remains on the entry lists for the ATP 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati that serve as tune-ups for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open in New York.

In the case of the U.S. Open, which does not have a vaccine mandate, organisers previously said that per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are entered into the main draw based on their ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event.

US Open organisers also said that while they do not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, they will respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens.

Former world number one Djokovic, whose website shows no upcoming events, said last week he was preparing for the U.S. Open as if he will be allowed to compete in the year's final Grand Slam despite not being vaccinated.

Djokovic's camp and organisers of the three North American hardcourt events did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters on Tuesday for comment.

The hashtag #LetNovakPlay was circulating on social media as a slew of Djokovic supporters voiced their support for a player who moved to within one of Spaniard Rafa Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles after his Wimbledon triumph last month.

"Tennis is not interesting or authentic when the best are not allowed to compete," one Twitter user wrote while another felt winning a tournament where Djokovic is not able to play is less impressive: "There will be an * after every tournament winners name where Novak isn't allowed to play!"