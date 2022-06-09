Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,031 Covid-19 cases, 712 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,231

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 6:56 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,031 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 712 recoveries and no deaths.

These new cases were detected through 286,851 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on June 9 are 913,984, while total recoveries stand at 896,448. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

The last time UAE recorded over 1,000 cases in 2022 was on February 14. The health ministry had reported 1,191 positive cases, along with 2,713 recoveries and two deaths.

Similar trends are being observed across parts of Asia. India on Thursday witnessed another jump in the daily Covid cases as the country reported 7,240 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Wednesday, India saw a rise of nearly 41 per cent in the daily Covid cases, as the country logged 5,233 infections.

This increase is believed to be led by another surge in Covid cases in Maharashtra. The state reported 2,701 new coronavirus cases last evening.

Meanwhile, Shanghai will lock down a district of 2.7 million people on Saturday to conduct mass coronavirus testing, city authorities said, as the Chinese metropolis struggles to fully emerge from punishing curbs.

The city eased many restrictions last week, after confining most of its 25 million residents to their homes since March as China battled its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years.

A Covid-19 vaccine that could soon win federal approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons.

At least 175 active duty and reserve service members have already received the Novavax vaccine, some even travelling overseas at their own expense to get it. The vaccine meets Defense Department requirements because it has the World Health Organization’s emergency use approval and is used in Europe and other regions. The Food and Drug Administration is considering giving it emergency use authorisation in the U.S.