Coronavirus: Sweden to administer 5th vaccine shot to people over 65, pregnant women

Visitors from outside of the EU allowed to enter with negative Covid test
coronavirus2 days ago
Sweden is recommending a fifth Covid-19 vaccine dose for people with an increased risk of becoming seriously ill, including pregnant women and anyone aged 65 and over, authorities said Tuesday, adding that the country must “be prepared for an increased spread during the upcoming autumn and winter season.”
“The vaccine is our strongest tool for preventing serious illness and death,” Swedish Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said, adding the pandemic is not over.
As of September 1, Sweden recommends that another booster shot is given to people aged 65 and older and people over 18 in the risk groups. The Swedish Public Health Agency said the latter includes pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems and people with heart and lung disease.
“In general, the risk of serious illness is assessed as low for adults under the age of 65 who have been vaccinated with three doses, but the risk increases with age and varies within the group,” agency chief Karin Tegmark Wisell said.
For most of the pandemic, Sweden stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response. It never went into lockdown or closed businesses, largely relying instead on individual responsibility.
ALSO READ:
Visitors from outside of the EU allowed to enter with negative Covid test
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million
coronavirus2 days ago
The Hope Consortium has delivered millions of vaccines from the point of manufacture to the point of immunisation
coronavirus2 days ago
Over 160 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
Partners exhibited excellence and professionalism in their cooperation: Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie
coronavirus2 days ago
The curbs and endless mass testing imposed on China’s capital have unsettled its economy
coronavirus3 days ago
The ongoing wave, declared last week, has fuelled concerns over a lack of vaccines, inadequate medical infrastructure and a potential food crisis
coronavirus3 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million
coronavirus3 days ago