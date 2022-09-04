UAE

Coronavirus: New inhaled vaccine gets emergency use approval in China

It will be used as a booster

By Reuters

Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 12:51 PM

CanSino Biologics Inc's inhaled version of its adenovirus-vectored Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by China's medical products regulator for emergency use as a booster, the company said in a filing on Sunday.

