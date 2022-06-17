Coronavirus: India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, active cases up by over 4,800

A number of practices are posing risks to the community and public health
coronavirus2 days ago
India reported a single-day rise of 12,847 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally of cases to 4,32,70,577, while active cases also went up by over 4,800, according to the Union Health Ministry data issued on Friday. The data updated at 8am also recorded 14 fresh fatalities, pushing the overall death figure to 5,24,817.
The active cases now constitute 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the country’s Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.64 per cent, the health ministry said. The case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.
An increase of 4,848 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.47 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate at 2.41 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 4,26,82,697.
On the vaccination front, according to the ministry cumulatively 195.84 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7, 2020. It went past the 40 million mark on January 25 this year.
ALSO READ:
A number of practices are posing risks to the community and public health
coronavirus2 days ago
The disease prevention agency says subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 could lead to more hospitalisations and deaths
coronavirus3 days ago
The positive test comes after he met with US President Joe Biden and other leaders
coronavirus3 days ago
Positive cases who don’t complete isolation period will be held legally accountable: Top official
coronavirus3 days ago
This came as daily coronavirus cases doubled in a week
coronavirus3 days ago
Routine PCR tests would apply to unvaccinated, vaccinated students and staff in Abu Dhabi
coronavirus3 days ago
Over 164.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 days ago
The analysis of data from the trial was published ahead of a June 15 meeting of its outside advisers
coronavirus4 days ago