Coronavirus: Chinese mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines effective in preclinical trials

Rising Covid cases in UAE: Daily infections cross 1,000 mark for first time since Feb this year
Residents have no reason to be alarmed yet, say doctors
coronavirus2 days ago
Two mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidates produced by Chinese manufacturer CanSino Biologics have proven effective in preclinical trials, suggesting the potential for human tests, according to a new study published in the journal Emerging Microbes & Infections.
Results showed that the two vaccines, the mRNA-Beta and mRNA-Omicron, can induce high-tier neutralising antibody levels against original and multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants, such as Beta, Delta and Omicron.
Two doses of mRNA-Beta could induce broad protection, especially for the Beta and original variants. Meanwhile, mRNA-Omicron was suggested as a booster injection in mice vaccinated with primary mRNA-Beta or Ad5-nCoV, the company’s recombinant Covid-19 vaccine, to offer further protection against the Omicron variant, according to the study.
The Chinese mRNA vaccines got clinical trial approval in April and they have entered phase-1 human trials, according to a company statement released this week.
Compared with traditional vaccine technologies, the mRNA technology has the advantage of a shorter development and production cycle.
The Chinese vaccine maker said an industrialisation base of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine was under construction in Shanghai. It will enable the annual production capacity to reach 100 million doses by the end of 2022.
ALSO READ:
Residents have no reason to be alarmed yet, say doctors
coronavirus2 days ago
Daily Covid-19 cases in the country crossed 1,000 mark for the first time since February 14
coronavirus2 days ago
Lines form every day, rain or shine, even when the spread of the virus has largely stopped
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 15,231
coronavirus2 days ago
The city of 25 million people has a total of 16 districts
coronavirus2 days ago
Thousands of service members in US have refused other coronavirus jabs
coronavirus2 days ago
Country announces 7,240 new infections, rise of nearly 41% in daily cases
coronavirus2 days ago
Minhang will be placed under 'closed management'
coronavirus2 days ago